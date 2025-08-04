Jackpot For Elon Musk! Tesla Board Approves Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Stock Award, Pay Vote In November

In a move signaling renewed commitment to its high-profile CEO, Tesla Inc. has granted Elon Musk an interim stock award valued at approximately $30 billion (Rs 2.5 lakh crore), while preparing a broader compensation package for shareholder approval later this year. The development was first reported by Bloomberg.



According to a regulatory filing on Monday, the electric carmaker has approved the issuance of 96 million restricted stock units to Musk. These will vest if he continues to serve as CEO for at least the next two years. Notably, the shares carry an exercise price of $23.34—matching the terms of the landmark 2018 pay package that was voided earlier this year.



Tesla’s board underscored the importance of retaining Musk’s leadership, calling the new grant a “good faith” gesture and reiterating that “a deal is a deal.” Following the announcement, Tesla shares rose 2.7% in premarket trading, touching $310.80 in New York.



The decision follows a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that invalidated Musk’s previous compensation deal—one that had been estimated to be worth more than $50 billion. That judgment, spurred by a shareholder lawsuit, is currently under appeal.