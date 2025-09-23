Jaguar Land Rover Factory Shutdown Extended to October 1 After Cyberattack, Supply Chain Feels Impact

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the United Kingdom’s largest carmaker and a subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors, has extended the closure of its British factories until October 1 following a cyberattack earlier this month, according to a report by Reuters. The attack has left the company’s operations largely paralyzed, creating strain across smaller suppliers who depend on JLR’s production.



The automaker operates three factories in Britain that collectively produce around 1,000 vehicles per day. Tens of millions of pounds in losses are estimated, and approximately 33,000 employees have been asked to remain at home while the investigation and recovery efforts continue.



The British government is actively engaged in mitigating the fallout. Business Minister Peter Kyle is scheduled to meet with JLR and its supply chain partners to explore ways to assist. Chris McDonald from the Ministry of Industry stated,



“We have two priorities – helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and ensuring the long-term health of the supply chain.”



The disruption has already affected the wider automotive sector. S&P Global’s latest survey of the manufacturing industry highlighted a downturn in output, with some factories reporting operational slowdowns due to JLR’s shutdown.