January AMFI Data: Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Nosedive By 14%

The equity mutual inflows recorded in January 2026 declined 14% to Rs 24,028 crore as against Rs 28,054 crore in the previous month, marking a second month-on-month decline.

The inflows recorded a year-on-year decline 39% from Rs 39,687 crore in January last year.

However, among the 11 sub-categories, flexicap funds continued to attract the highest investor interest, posting the highest inflows of Rs 7,672 crore in the first month of this calendar year.

Midcap and large & mid-cap funds followed, with inflows of Rs 3,185 crore and Rs 3,181 crore, respectively.

The smallcap funds received inflows of Rs 2,942 crore, while ELSS funds saw outflows of Rs 593 crore during the period. month-on-month (MoM) basis.

The focused funds on a MoM basis recorded a 47% rise in inflows, rising to Rs 1,556 crore in January 2026 as compared to Rs 1,056 crore in December 2025.

Coming to largecap funds and sectoral/thematic funds saw a MoM jump of 28% and 10%, respectively, in inflows. In contrast, mid-cap and small-cap funds recorded declines of 24% and 23%, respectively, in monthly inflows.

Debt funds Debt funds recorded inflows of Rs 74,827 crore in January 2026, reversing two consecutive months of outflows.

In November and December 2025, the category had seen total outflows of Rs 1.58 lakh crore. On a year-on-year basis, inflows were down 42% compared with Rs 1.28 lakh crore recorded in the same period last year. Among the 16 sub-categories, overnight funds received the highest inflow of Rs 46,280 crore, whereas corporate bond funds recorded Rs 11,472 crore worth of outflows.