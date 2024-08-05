sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Republic Business /
  • Japan's Nikkei index has its worst day in decades as world markets quake over risks to US economy

Published 15:45 IST, August 5th 2024

Japan's Nikkei index has its worst day in decades as world markets quake over risks to US economy

A bonanza around artificial intelligence technology helped drive Big Tech stocks higher, while other areas of the market held up amid rising hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nikkei hits 40K
Japan Nikkei plunge | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

15:45 IST, August 5th 2024