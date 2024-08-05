Published 15:45 IST, August 5th 2024
Japan's Nikkei index has its worst day in decades as world markets quake over risks to US economy
A bonanza around artificial intelligence technology helped drive Big Tech stocks higher, while other areas of the market held up amid rising hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
- Republic Business
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Japan Nikkei plunge | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
15:45 IST, August 5th 2024