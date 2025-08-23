Japan's SMBC gets RBI approval to buy up to 24.99% of Yes Bank

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has received Indian central bank approval to buy up to 24.99% of India’s Yes Bank, the Indian bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India has also decided that SMBC would not be treated as a "promoter" of Yes Bank following the deal, which would have involved additional regulatory requirements, Yes Bank said.

In May, the banks informed exchanges that SBMC had inked a deal to take a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion, making it the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.