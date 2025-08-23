Updated 23 August 2025 at 18:09 IST
Japan's SMBC gets RBI approval to buy up to 24.99% of Yes Bank
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has received Indian central bank approval to buy up to 24.99% of India’s Yes Bank, the Indian bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.
MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has received Indian central bank approval to buy up to 24.99% of India’s Yes Bank, the Indian bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.
The Reserve Bank of India has also decided that SMBC would not be treated as a "promoter" of Yes Bank following the deal, which would have involved additional regulatory requirements, Yes Bank said.
In May, the banks informed exchanges that SBMC had inked a deal to take a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion, making it the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that SMBC was seeking approval to buy an additional 4.9% stake in Yes Bank. (Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay Editing by Mark Potter)
