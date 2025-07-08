Jewar Airport 2025: Is Noida’s Mega Aviation Dream Finally Ready for Takeoff in November 2025?

The highly anticipated operational readiness of Noida International Airport nears completion ahead of its November deadline; however, important clearances are still pending, magnifying the hurdle of being take-off ready in 2025.

This upcoming airport, which has been labelled as to be Asia's largest upon completion, has been subjected toseveral delays since the project began back in 2021. The first phase is expected to meet completion by November 2025.

Jewar Airport's new operational timeline

The Noida International Airport's initial deadline was September 29, 2024, which got extended to April 2025, followed by another deadline of June 30. Now, Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said the first phase will be fully completed by November 2025.

Meanwhile, cargo and domestic travel operations are expected to begin by mid-September, while international flights could start in November.

What’s behind the repeated delays?

While the construction work picked up only after 2021, progress on the ground has been uneven. Currently, about 80 per cent of the overall work is complete, and the runway and airside infrastructure is over 90 per cent finished. Terminal building interiors and roofing are still under progress.

Adding to the woes being unable to meet deadline, the Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), the project concessionaire, is facing a monthly fine of Rs 10 lakh from January 1, 2025, for every missed expected completion dates.

What services will be available in Phase 1?

The first phase of this mega aviation project worth Rs 29,650-crore will reportedly incur an expenditure of Rs 10,056 crore. It includes one runway and one terminal, with an annual capacity to handle 12 million air travellers. Supporting infrastructure, such as internal roads and a 750-metre interchange connecting the airport to the Yamuna Expressway, has neared its completion. Water and sewage plants, about 40 per cent ready in March, are progressing rapidly. Meanwhile, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and the installation of navigation and communication systems are nearing completion.

What approvals are still pending?

Despite visible progress on-site, the project is not quite ready for takeoff. It still needs crucial clearances:

Aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)