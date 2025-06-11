Jio-BlackRock Gets SEBI Nod to Launch Investment Advisory Business in India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its permission to the joint venture of Jio and BlackRock or Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (JBIAPL), to operate as an investment advisor, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

What Is JBIAPL?

JBIAPL is a joint venture (JV) between Jio Financial Services Ltd and the famous global asset management firm BlackRock on a 50:50 ratio.

"Please note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, has granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (‘JBIAPL’) to act as an Investment Adviser," the firm said in the statement.

Early Approval For AMC

Previously in May, Jio BlackRock Asset Management had received the final approval from Sebi to launch its mutual funds business.

After the approval, the total number of mutual fund participants in India's Rs 70-trillion industry to 48.

Additionally, the JV was first announced in July, 2023 and it aims to offer a full suite of financial products in the investment advisory and mutual fund space.

Eventually, Sebi gave its in-principle approval in October 2024.

Jio Financial Q4 FY25 Performance

Jio Financial Services (JFS) had observed a total income of Rs 518 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, indicating a 24% year-on-year increase.

The company's pre-provision operating stood at Rs 374 crore, higher by 18% year-on-year, while its profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 316 crore.