Updated 26 August 2025 at 16:00 IST
Jio Down: Thousands Report Network Outage, Users Vent on X; Company Says Issue Fixed
Reliance Jio users across several regions faced a major outage on Tuesday, with over 6,500 complaints about no signal, internet disruption, and call drops. Airtel too saw minor outage reports. Frustrated users flooded X with complaints and memes. Jio has since responded, confirming the issue has been resolved.
Reliance Jio users across multiple states reported network issues on Tuesday, leaving thousands unable to make calls or access mobile internet. Outage tracker Downdetector logged over 6,500 complaints, with 68% citing no signal, 16% reporting mobile data problems, and another 16% facing a complete blackout.
Airtel Also Faces Minor Issues
Interestingly, rival Airtel also saw over a hundred outage reports on Downdetector. However, the disruptions seemed limited and were not widespread. Both companies initially did not acknowledge the glitch, leaving users uncertain about the cause. The problem appears to have been technical in nature.
Users Vent Frustration on X
Thousands of customers took to Elon Musk’s microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their frustration—and humor.
One user posted: “There was no network in my area an hour ago. After an hour, the network came, 4G was working, 5G was not working. You didn’t have network for an hour, right?”
Another wrote: “Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service.”
A user added: “I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network. Jio team, please fix this issue as soon as possible.”
Amid the complaints, some users shared memes mocking the telecom operator, with humorous takes on the sudden blackout.
Not the First Outage for Jio
This disruption follows a similar outage on August 19, which affected users in Delhi, Noida, and other parts of India. Customers then reported call drops, unreachable numbers, and internet blackouts.
Company Responds
When contacted by Republic, Jio said: “The issue is resolved and services are working fine.” The company has not shared specific details on the cause of the outage.
While some regions, including Noida, reported no disruptions, many across India experienced hours of inconvenience before services were restored.
