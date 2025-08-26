Jio Down: Thousands Report Network Outage, Users Vent on X; Company Says Issue Fixed

Reliance Jio users across multiple states reported network issues on Tuesday, leaving thousands unable to make calls or access mobile internet. Outage tracker Downdetector logged over 6,500 complaints, with 68% citing no signal, 16% reporting mobile data problems, and another 16% facing a complete blackout.



Airtel Also Faces Minor Issues

Interestingly, rival Airtel also saw over a hundred outage reports on Downdetector. However, the disruptions seemed limited and were not widespread. Both companies initially did not acknowledge the glitch, leaving users uncertain about the cause. The problem appears to have been technical in nature.



Users Vent Frustration on X

Thousands of customers took to Elon Musk’s microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their frustration—and humor.

One user posted: “There was no network in my area an hour ago. After an hour, the network came, 4G was working, 5G was not working. You didn’t have network for an hour, right?”

Another wrote: “Jio network is down! I’ve restarted my phone multiple times, but it still shows no service.”



A user added: “I found out that Jio services are completely down in West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar as well. There’s absolutely no network. Jio team, please fix this issue as soon as possible.”

