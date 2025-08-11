Jio Finance Offers Income Tax Filing For Just Rs 24 With New Tax Planning Tool: Details

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season is in full swing, JioFinance app has introduced a key feature, allowing taxpayers to select the correct tax regime, and maximise decutions.

“To bring unprecedented convenience to taxpayers in India, a feature-packed tax planning and filing module has been introduced on the JioFinance App,” as per an official statement from Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL).

The financial services entity said that the new feature is designed to simplify, streamline, and make tax planning and income tax return (ITR) filing more affordable for Indian taxpayers.

“It has been developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, an online tax filing and advisory service that offers taxpayers a guided, digital-first experience with built-in compliance and expert support,” the statement said.

Key Income Tax Return Linked Features

The tax filing feature is designed to address common hurdles such as confusion between old and new tax regimes, helping customers save taxes by ensuring deductions under sections like 80C and 80D are not missed, and eliminating over-reliance on costly intermediaries.

The tax planner helps individuals project and reduce their future tax liabilities by offering personalised deduction mapping, the evaluation, and regime comparisons.

The Tax Filing feature allows users to either file returns themselves, or opt for expert-assisted filing, with plans starting as low as Rs 24 for self-service options, and Rs 999 for assisted options.

Hitesh Sethia, MD and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited said, “With the deadline for filing taxes approaching, our goal is to remove the complexity that a lot of people associate with tax filing. It is equally important to empower customers with effective tax planning services, allowing them to optimise and maintain visibility over their tax liability through the financial year.”