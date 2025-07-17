Jio Financial Q1 FY26 Results: Mukesh Ambani-Led NBFC Reports 3.8% YoY Rise In Net Profit, Revenue Surges 47%

Jio Financial Services Limited, the NBFC arm of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, announced its Q1 FY26 results, showing steady growth in profitability and a sharp jump in revenue.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 324.66 crore, up 3.8% year-on-year, while revenue from operations surged nearly 47% to Rs 612.46 crore, driven by strong interest income and fair value gains.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 612.46 crore in Q1 FY26, a significant 46.6% increase from Rs 417.82 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth was driven mainly by higher interest income and gains on fair value changes. Interest income rose to Rs 362.86 crore, up from Rs 161.74 crore a year ago, marking a sharp 124.3% year-on-year increase.

The company also earned Rs 196.02 crore from fair value changes in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 178.07 crore in the same period last year. Total income, including other income, rose to Rs 619.06 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 418.27 crore in Q1 FY25—an overall 47.9% increase.

Total expenses rose to Rs 229.64 crore from Rs 168.79 crore in Q1 FY25, primarily due to higher finance costs and employee benefit expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS), on a basic basis before exceptional items, were Rs 0.47 in Q1 FY26, slightly lower than Rs 0.49 in Q1 FY25.