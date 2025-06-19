Jio Financial Share Price: Why Mukesh Ambani-Led NBFC Stock Is Falling Today?

Amid market volatility in both stock market indices BSE Sensex, and Nifty 50, the shares of Jio Financial Services fell over 1.5 per cent on BSE to Rs 285.15 after having opened in green in early trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

This comes at a time when stock market is witnessing movement fuueled by the intensified attacks between Israel and Iran, possible direct US involment, uncertainity over crude oil prices, and closing in on the deadline to levy US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.



The BSE Sensex at 11:43 am was quoting 81,406.20 down 38.46 points and the Nifty50 was at 24,808.05, lower by 4 points.

Jio Financial Services Limited announced that it had acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from the State Bank of India for Rs 104.54 crore. The transaction has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India on June 4, 2025.

Post this transaction, Jio Payments Bank is now a fully-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. Earlier, it functioned as a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and the State Bank of India (SBI).

In March, Jio Financial had revealed its plans to acquire the 17.8 per cent stake held by SBI.

The company has made headlines recently due to multiple mutual fund scheme launches by Jio BlackRock Asset Management. This entity is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, and it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to begin operating as an investment manager for its mutual fund business in the country.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2025

Jio Financial Services posted an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 493.2 crore, driven by robust performance in lending, leasing, and digital financial services.

The company’s net profit for the March quarter edged up by 1.7 per cent to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 310.6 crore in the last period previous year.