JioHotstar Officially Launched! New Plans, Features & Big Changes for Hotstar & JioCinema Users
The much-anticipated JioHotstar is now officially live! This marks the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar under the JioStar umbrella, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India. This move brings together a vast content catalog, unmatched sports coverage, and new, more flexible subscription plans for millions of users across India.
Announcing the launch, Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar, said: "At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all."
With over 50 crore users and 3 lakh hours of content, JioHotstar is set to redefine digital entertainment in India.
JioHotstar Pricing & Features
JioHotstar has introduced three subscription plans catering to different user needs. Here’s a breakdown of what each plan offers:
1. Mobile Plan (Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year)
Ad-supported
Access on one mobile device at a time
Unlimited live sports (Cricket, Premier League, Grand Slam Tennis & more)
Early access to Star serials before TV
Disney+ Originals and kid-friendly content
2. Super Plan (Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year)
Ad-supported
Access on two devices at a time (mobile, web, and smart TVs)
Includes all content from the Mobile Plan
Part of the Jio Broadband partner plan
3. Premium Plan (Rs 299 per month / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 per year)
Ad-free experience (except for live sports and live shows)
Access on four devices at a time
Ultra-HD 4K streaming
Multi-angle viewing & real-time sports analytics overlays
What This Means for JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar Users
With close to 3 lac hours of entertainment spanning TV shows, blockbuster films, original content, and international premieres, JioHotstar offers something for every viewer. It integrates AI-driven recommendations and supports streaming in over 19 languages, ensuring personalized content discovery.
Kevin Vaz, CEO - Entertainment at JioStar, emphasized, "JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment," highlighting its immersive and inclusive approach. The platform's 'Sparks' initiative spotlights India's top digital creators, adding innovative formats to engage audiences effectively.
JioHotstar emerges as a powerhouse for sports enthusiasts, featuring live coverage of ICC events, IPL , Premier League, and more. It also champions grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League and offers enhanced streaming experiences with 4K resolution, multi-angle viewing, and real-time analytics overlays.
JioHotstar’s new brand identity reflects its ambition to transform digital entertainment. The ‘Big Bang’ logo symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ represent innovation and energy.
