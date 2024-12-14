JP Nadda Dismisses Swiss NGO's Allegations On Cerelac - Is It Safe For Consumption?

JP Nadda recently rubbished a Swiss NGO's allegations on Nestle's Cerelac, which is a baby food brand.

The NGO's report had claimed that Nestle's Cerelac, that is sold in India contains 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving, unlike its counterparts that are sold in the UK and Germany.

The firm had therefore faced a significant amount of scrutiny in the market and this had also affected its reputation adversely.

The organisations Public Eye and IBFAN had urged the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to take legal action against Nestle.

They had reportedly accused the firm of engaging in unethical practices in low and middle income countries.

It is also important to note that the company holds approximately 20 per cent of the USD 70 billion global baby food market.

On What Basis Has The Health Minister Dismissed The Allegation?

JP Nadda, the Union Minister of Health said during a winter session in the Parliament that the Indian government has confirmed that the product is compliant with both domestic as well as global food standards.

He informed the House that the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, had prescribed sugar levels for in their baby food products that are aligned with the global standards of Codex Alimentarius Commission which also take into account the recommendations of WHO for infant nutrition.