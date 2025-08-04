JSW Cement IPO: Check Price Band, GMP, Key Dates And Other Details

JSW Cement, the building materials arm of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, is preparing to hit the primary markets with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The company is planning to raise to Rs 3,600 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 2,000 crore by existing shareholders.

Here’s a comprehensive look at what the issue entails.

IPO Dates, Pricing and Structure

The public issue opens for subscription on August 7 and will close on August 11, 2025. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 139 to Rs 147 per equity share at a face value of Rs 10.



Investor categories are expected to follow standard allocation norms: retail investors will get around 35% of the issue, with the remainder being split between qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Usage of proceeds

JSW Cement plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its manufacturing capacity, reduce debt and fund working capital needs. A key component of its expansion blueprint includes setting up a greenfield plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, which will strengthen the company’s presence in northern India—an underpenetrated market in its portfolio so far.



The company's Managing Director Parth Jindal had earlier indicated that the capital infusion will support the company's broader goal of scaling up cement capacity from around 20 MTPA to 60 MTPA over the next five years. He claimed that this expansion is expected to lift JSW Cement’s market share from 3.5% to approximately 10%, helping it emerge as a formidable player in the Indian cement industry.

Grey Market Premium

The JSW Cement IPO has already generated buzz in the grey market, where it is trading at a premium of Rs 20–Rs 21 per share over the upper end of the price band. This suggests investor confidence and the possibility of listing gains of around 13%, as per a market tracking website.

About the company

JSW Cement is a leading Indian manufacturer of green cement, recognized for its sustainable and eco-friendly practices. They focus on reducing carbon emissions and utilize by-products like fly ash and slag in their cement production. JSW Cement has a significant market share in GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag) production and is expanding its capacity to meet growing demand.