'Just Like That, It Was Gone' - Startup Shuts Overnight, Leaving 19 Jobless Without Pay Or Warning

A sudden closure of a four-year-old startup has left 19 employees without jobs and searching for answers. One employee shared their experience online, describing how an ordinary workday turned into an unexpected crisis. “It was supposed to be just another normal workday at our (now former) startup,” the employee wrote. “But around midday, we all got an unexpected email from the CEO calling for an urgent all-hands meeting.”

In that meeting, the CEO announced the company had completely run out of money. All investors had pulled out, salaries would not be paid, and the company was shutting down effective immediately.

“And just like that, a four-year-old startup was gone,” the employee shared. “Nineteen people, myself included, are suddenly out of a job… There was no warning.” The CEO promised to help employees find new roles, but the employee added, “Honestly, I don’t know how much to count on that.”

How Did Netizens React To The Post?

The post quickly drew reactions from people who had faced similar situations:

One person commented, “I was in the same situation. It took me two days to process it. Don’t lose hope—just trust the process.” Another advised, “Take time to process everything. Update your profiles and keep applying.”

A different user asked, “Did you get a leaving letter or experience letter?” One reaction was more frustrated: “How can you run out of money and have no clue? Your CEO knew and just didn’t tell you.”

Startups Data In India

The story is a reminder of how fragile startups can be—and how employees are often left picking up the pieces with no notice at all.

According to media reports, over the past two years, more than 28,600 startups have shut down in India, marking a big jump compared to previous years. In 2023 alone, around 15,900 startups closed, and another 12,700 shut down in 2024. This rise in failures is mainly because of a funding crunch, high cash burn, and poor product-market fit. Even in early 2025, hundreds more closures have already been recorded.