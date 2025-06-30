Kalpataru IPO: Check Key Details, Subscription Status, Important Dates, GMP Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalpataru Ltd is set to make its debut in the Indian stock markets on July 1, 2025 and it has received a decent demand from investors.

The company is now shifting its focus towards the listing of shares.

Kalpataru IPO: Key Details

The Kalpataru IPO was open for subscription starting from June 24 to June 26, 2025. The date of the listing of the IPO is tomorrow, that is, July 1, 2025, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

"Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Kalpataru Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course," a notice on the BSE said.

The price band of the Kalpataru IPO was fixed at Rs 414 per equity share. The company raised Rs 1,590 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.84 crore equity shares.

Kalpataru IPO: Subscription Status

The public issue was subscribed for a total of 2.26 times, as it received bids for 5,15 crore equity shares as against 2.28 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data.

In the retail category, the public issue was subscribed 1.29 times and 3.12 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 1.31 times subscription.

The book running lead managers for the IPO are ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.

Kalpataru IPO: GMP Today

The shares of the company are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Kalpataru IPO GMP today is Rs 4 per share, as per market experts.

This highlights that the shares of the company are trading higher by Rs 4 in the grey market as compared to their issue price.