Kalpatru Limited IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band, And Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalpataru Limited entered its third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, with investor interest remaining moderate so far. The Rs 1,590-crore public issue, which opened on June 24, has seen steady traction from retail investors, while institutional participation is still catching up.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 3.84 crore shares, with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component. Here is a look at the latest GMP, subscription status, price band, offer size, and other key details ahead of the launch of the public listing.

Kalpataru Limited IPO: Subscription Status

By the third day of bidding, Kalpataru’s IPO had garnered an overall subscription of nearly 30%. Retail investors have shown relatively higher enthusiasm, subscribing to about 60–67% of the shares allotted to them.

In contrast, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have picked up around 37–38% of their quota, while interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers has remained subdued, with subscriptions yet to cross the 20% mark.

Kalpataru IPO: Price Band and Share Allotment

As per a market tracking website, the price band for the IPO is set between Rs 387 to Rs 414 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 36 shares per lot, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904 at the upper band.

The company has reserved 75% of the shares in its public offering for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Kalpataru Limited IPO: GMP Day 3

As of 3:30 PM on June 25, the latest GMP stood at Rs 9, according to a market tracking website. Based on this, Kalpataru IPO’s estimated listing price works out to around Rs 423, translating to an expected per-share gain of approximately 2.17% over the cap price.

Key Dates to Look Out For

Looking ahead, the IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, June 26. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized by June 27, with shares likely to be listed on BSE and NSE by July 1.

ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. will be the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is responsible for the registration of this issue.

Kalpataru IPO: Usage of Proceeds

Kalpataru Limited is looking to utilise a large share of the proceeds for debt repayment worth Rs 1,192.5 crore. The remaining proceeds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes in order to improve its financial position and invest in future expansion.

About Kalpataru Limited

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mumbai, Kalpataru has completed more than 120 residential and commercial projects across key Indian cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Jodhpur. The property developer has a wide project portfolio that spans over 30 countries and 25 million sq. ft. of development.