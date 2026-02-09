Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Who Is KK Mishra, Which Tobacco Company Does He Own? All About Lamborghini Owner’s Tobacco Empire

A speeding Lamborghini crashed into pedestrians and parked vehicles on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least six people and seizing public attention on the Mishra family, known locally for their tobacco business and a fleet of luxury vehicles. Police have seized the sports car and registered legal action in connection with the accident.

The vehicle involved, a Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly worth over ₹10 crore, was allegedly being driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. Eyewitness accounts and police statements indicate the car first collided with an autorickshaw before hitting a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, throwing the rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

Who Is KK Mishra?

KK Mishra is a Kanpur-based entrepreneur associated with Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in the supply of raw tobacco to manufacturers of gutkha and pan masala. The company came under the scanner in 2024, when the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple premises linked to the business across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

During the searches, tax officials flagged a gap between the company’s declared annual income of around ₹20–25 crore and the scale of operations assessed by investigators, who estimated turnover to be significantly higher. Authorities recovered about ₹4.5 crore in cash, along with jewellery and high-value watches, and documented several luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche, together valued at ₹45–50 crore.

No final tax demand or prosecution outcome has been publicly disclosed so far. Shivam Mishra, whose name was added to the FIR a day after the crash, had previously come into the public domain during the 2024 income-tax action linked to the family business.