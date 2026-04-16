Key Factors Reshaping Jewellery Buying This Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya continues to remain one of the most significant occasions for jewellery purchases in India, with gold and silver retaining their traditional importance as preferred investment options, this year it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19.

This year, changing consumer preferences and the growing role of digital platforms are influencing how people shop. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon are witnessing rising interest in both traditional and modern jewellery categories, reflecting a shift in buying behaviour.

Buyers are increasingly exploring a mix of gold coins and contemporary options such as lightweight jewellery and lab-grown diamond pieces. Industry trends also point to the growing use of technology in the decision-making process. Features such as virtual try-on and digital ring sizing are enabling customers to evaluate products remotely, while price tracking tools are helping them make more informed purchases.

In the bridal segment, demand remains strong for elaborate gold jewellery that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements. At the same time, gifting patterns are gradually evolving, with consumers opting for silver jewellery and diamond pieces alongside conventional gold purchases.

Advertisement

Everyday jewellery is also gaining traction, particularly among working professionals who prefer minimal and versatile designs suitable for both office and casual settings. For special occasions such as anniversaries and celebrations, there is a rising preference for bold and statement pieces, including designer earrings and pendants.

Advertisement