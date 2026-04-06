Kotak Bank, ICICI TO HDFC Bank: Banking Stocks Plummet After Q4 Update, Nifty Bank Declines 0.25%

After posting Q4 growth numbers, banking shares traded largely in red on Monday's trading session. The Nifty Bank index declined over 0.25% or 129.95 points to 51,418.80 level.

IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined over 2% in early trade, followed by ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, shredding over 1%, respectively.

Banks I Q4 Updates

India's largest public lender HDFC Bank gross advances grew 12% YoY, while recording 4.1% surge in quarter-on-quarter growth.

In the same period, Axis Bank’s gross advances rose 18.4% YoY to Rs 12.44 lakh crore while its CASA deposits rose 10.6% YoY to Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

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During Q4, Yes Bank posted a 12.1% to Rs 3.19 lakh crore, and its Q4 loans and advances growth of 10.70% YoY to Rs 2.72 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported strong credit growth as a result of revival in unsecured segments. Fiscal-end CASA growth supported healthy deposit accretion during the same quarter. The private lender's net advances surged 16.2% to Rs 4.95 lakh crore and deposit-end of period rose 14.7% to RS 5.72 lakh crore.

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Meanwhile, Union Bank of India’s advances growth has remained healthy but its deposit growth was weak with CD ratio at 82.5% in March 2026 as compared to 77.3% in March 2025.

On other hand, IDFC First Bank reported a solid credit traction during Q4. however, the deposit growth moderated sharply from the over 25% trend in the previous quarters.

Bandhan Bank’s advances rose 12.6% YoY and 6.2% QoQ to Rs 1,54,235 crore, while its deposits advanced 10% YoY and 6.1% QoQ to Rs 1,66,344 crore.