KPIT Technologies Dividend 2025: Smallcap IT Stock Declares Dividend Of Rs 6 - Check Payout Date

KPIT Technologies, a prominent player in IT consulting and business solutions, has declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The announcement came during the company’s board of directors meeting.

The dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place next month. The ex-dividend date — when shareholders must be on record to receive the payout — will be announced closer to the AGM.

Financial highlights

The Pune-based firm’s revenue surged by 18% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 5,240 crore, up from Rs 4,440 crore in FY 2023-24. This growth was primarily driven by robust demand in the automotive and industrial technology sectors, where KPIT has strengthened its position as a market leader.

On the profitability front, KPIT posted a net profit of Rs 1,200 crore, reflecting a 14% increase from Rs 1,050 crore last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose sharply, growing by 16% to Rs 1,850 crore, underscoring the strength of its operational efficiency.

Company's Gameplan

KPIT Technologies' expertise in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and smart manufacturing solutions has enabled it to secure partnerships with several global automotive giants. As part of its growth strategy, KPIT has increased its R&D spend by 20%, reinforcing its position at the cutting edge of innovation.

Business Outlook

Looking forward, KPIT remains optimistic about its prospects for FY 2025-26. The company aims for a revenue growth of 20%, driven by continued demand for its cutting-edge solutions in key markets. Furthermore, KPIT is focused on expanding its global footprint, with an emphasis on North America, Europe, and Japan.