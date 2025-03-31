Lamborghini Accident In Noida: Why Drivers Of Expensive Cars Often Hit Pedestrians - Study Answers

In a recent accident in Noida, a Lamborghini Huracan hit two people and injured them near an under-construction site in Sector 92. In a slew of similar accidents owners of expensive cars have been injuring pedestrians lately.

What Do Studies Say?

The Journal of Transport & Health in its study 'Estimated car cost as a predictor of driver yielding behaviors for pedestrians' said that the overall driver yielding rate for pedestrians in a midblock crosswalk was about 28%.

Additionally, the report highlights that the drivers of higher cost cars were less likely to yield to pedestrians at a midblock crosswalk.

Among certain suggested interventions is the education of drivers of their responsibility to yield to pedestrians.

The study also found that drivers, regardless of the cost of their car, are more likely to yield for women.

What Happened In The Noida Accident?