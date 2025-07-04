Latest UIDAI Aadhaar Rules: One Card per Person, New Document List In AY 2025-26

UIDAI Update For AY 2025-26: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced fresh guidelines for Aadhaar enrolment and updates for the 2025–26 assessment year (AY), emphasizing a single Aadhaar per individual and a revised list of acceptable documents. This move aims to streamline identity verification and enhance compliance across diverse groups.

The updated rules apply to Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), children over five, Long Term Visa (LTV) holders, and foreign nationals. Acceptable documents are categorized as Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR), and Date of Birth (DoB).

Valid Indian passports serve as a universal document across all categories. The other approved documents include PAN cards, voter IDs, driving licenses, ration cards, pensioner photo IDs, bank passbooks, and government-issued certificates, depending on the requirement.

A significant change now mandates that individuals with multiple Aadhaar numbers will retain only the earliest-issued card with biometric data, with all others facing cancelation. This is meant to ensure a unified identity system and reduction in cases of duplication across the south Asian nation.

For OCI cardholders, LTV holders, and citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, or other foreign nationals, specific documents like foreign passports, visas, citizenship certificates, or FRRO-issued residential permits are required. Updates to name, gender, or date of birth demand additional documents, such as gazette notifications, medical certificates, or birth certificates with self-declaration.

The full list of approved documents is accessible on UIDAI’s official website, offering clarity for residents and authorities.