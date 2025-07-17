Layoff News 2025: Intel To Fire Over 5,500 Employees - What Is Leading To The Job Cuts?

Chipmaker Intel is planning to fire over 5,500 employees across various states in the United States, according to filings made by the company.

Previously according to these estimates the number of people that would be sacked was zeroed down to 4,000.

What Do These Filings Say?

As per Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) filings - declarations companies have to file in certain US states before mass layoffs - Intel workforce in California is going to be one of the worst hit locations in the upcoming round of layoffs.

The IT firm has doubled its layoff estimates in California to 1,935 employees.

Additionally, in Oregon, where Intel is the biggest private employer, the company is planning to cut 2,932 jobs, four times as compared to what was initially planned. In Arizona, the company is also planning to fire 696 employees.

This makes the overall tally 5,000.

Why Is Intel Suddenly Firing Its Employees?

Lip-Bu Tan, the new Intel chief is looking to lay of 20% of its workforce to cut costs. This drastic measure comes as the company is falling back in the CPU race, lagging behind rivals such as Nvidia and AMD by a wide margin in the artificial intelligence GPU race and struggles to make its plans of offering foundry services to other chip design companies work.