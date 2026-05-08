Legal Row & Board Rift: Why Tata Trusts Board Meet Was Postponed To May 16

Tata Trusts Board Meet: The most crucial board meeting of two Tata Trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which together hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons, have been postponed to May 16 amid legal hurdles.

The meeting was originally slated for Friday, May 8 to consider the representation on the Tata Sons board, inclusive of reassessing certain nominee directors.

The board meeting was deferred amid the backdrop of several key concerns including the loss-making Air India, Tata Trusts’ representation on the Tata Sons board, and Venu Srinivasan's future as a Tata Trusts nominee director.

Tata Trusts Board Meet: What's On The Agenda?

Tata Trusts controls Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, and its nominee directors play a crucial role in decisions made at India’s largest conglomerate.

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The key issues set to surface at the upcoming board meet are the induction of Bhaskar Bhat, ex-Managing Director of Titan Company and a recent inductee to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and the fate of Venu Srinivasan as a Tata Trusts nominee director on the Tata Sons board.

Bhat is expected to replace Srinivasan. Meanwhile, the agenda also includes reviewing the vice-chairman structure within Tata Trusts.

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The Tata trustees are also expected to tackle queries linked to losses reported at Tata group companies such as Air India.

Tata Sons’ long-term business plan and whether the holding company should remain unliste will be another crucial item on the agenda.

On the other hand, the latest developments linked to the Tata Trusts board meet come amid reported differences within the Tata Trusts

In the beginning of this week, the proposed reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as trustees of the Tata Education and Development Trust had run into resistance from trustees Mehli Mistry and J N Mistry.