Lenskart IPO 2025: Key Dates, Details & What Investors Must Know About Peyush Bansal’s Eyewear Giant

Lenskart, the eyewear giant led by Peyush Bansal, is ready to make waves with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). Slated to hit the stock market in late October or early November 2025, this move is a game-changer for a brand that’s reshaped how India shops for glasses.

As the fourth-largest IPO of 2025, following heavyweights like Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services and LG Electronics India, Lenskart’s public debut is one to watch.

Lenskart IPO: What You Need to Know

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is gearing up to go public. According to media reports, the Lenskart IPO is set to open between October 31 and November 4, 2025, giving anchor investors early access starting October 30.

Lenskart IPO Details

The company aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore through new shares, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13.23 crore equity shares, as detailed in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). With an impressive valuation of around Rs 70,000 crore, Lenskart is proving its strong growth and leadership in the eyewear market.

Lenskart's Book-Running Lead Managers

A top-tier team of book-running lead managers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and Intensive Fiscal Services, is guiding this exciting launch to ensure everything runs smoothly. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is handling the registrar duties for the IPO.

Lenskart Financial Results

Lenskart has shown remarkable financial growth, making it an attractive prospect for investors. In fiscal year 2025 (ending March 31, 2025), the company reported a restated profit of Rs 297.34 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in FY 2024 and Rs 63.75 crore in FY 2023.

Revenue from operations also surged by 23%, reaching Rs 6,652.5 crore in FY 2025, up from Rs 5,427.7 crore the previous year. The company’s gross margins improved to an impressive 69%, underscoring its operational efficiency and market demand.

Backed by Big Names

Lenskart’s rise to prominence has been powered by major global investors like Softbank, ADIA, Temasek and Kedaara Capital, who’ve poured significant support into the company.

Adding to the excitement, DMart’s founder, Radhakishan Damani, made a significant investment of Rs 90 crore in Lenskart before the IPO, a clear vote of confidence in its bright future.

A Global Network with a Local Touch

As of March 31, 2025, Lenskart boasts an impressive network of 2,723 stores worldwide. In India alone, it operates 2,067 stores with 1,757 owned and 310 franchised, while 656 stores are located in international markets.

Beyond selling eyewear, Lenskart makes eye care accessible with remote eye testing offered by 136 optometrists across 168 stores in India, Japan and Thailand, bringing convenience right to customers’ doorsteps.

Lenskart’s manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi and Gurugram, supported by regional hubs in Singapore and the UAE, enable rapid delivery.

About Lenskart Solutions Limited

Founded in 2008, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company that designs, manufactures, brands and retails prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories. Operating primarily in India, Lenskart has established itself as the country’s leading retailer of prescription eyeglasses by volume in FY 2025, according to its Red Herring Prospectus.