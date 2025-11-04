Lenskart IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Date and Market Buzz

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) has received a strong investor response, being subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 7,278.02 crore book-built issue opened on October 31, 2025, and closed on November 4, 2025, with allocation expected on November 6, followed by a tentative listing on November 10, 2025, on the BSE and NSE.



According to BSE data (as of 11:48 IST), the company received bids for 34.86 crore shares against 9.97 crore shares on offer.



Lenskart IPO Subscription Status

Retail investors showed solid participation, subscribing 3.49 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 5.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw 1.99 times subscription, and the employee quota was subscribed 3.45 times.



On Day 1, the issue saw a modest 1.13 times subscription, which climbed to 2.02 times on Day 2 before closing strongly on the final day.



Lenskart IPO Price Band

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹5,128.02 crore. The price band is set between ₹382 and ₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment at the upper price band amounts to ₹14,874.

Meanwhile, small NIIs (sNII) can bid for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares) amounting to ₹2,08,236, and big NIIs (bNII) for 68 lots (2,516 shares) worth ₹10,11,432.



Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Market Tracker, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹55 as of November 4, 2025, 11:02 AM. Based on the upper price band of ₹402, the estimated listing price is ₹457 per share, implying a 13.68% expected gain on debut.



About Lenskart

Founded in 2008, Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is a technology-driven eyewear company that designs, manufactures, and retails eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. The firm operates on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, offering products under multiple in-house brands.



As per a Redseer Report, Lenskart recorded the highest volume of prescription eyeglasses sold in India in FY 2025. The company launched 105 new collections during the year, including collaborations with well-known brands and personalities.



As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 2,723 stores globally, including 2,067 in India and 656 overseas. Out of these, 1,757 stores are company-owned and 310 franchised. Lenskart also offers remote eye testing through 136 optometrists at 168 stores in India and abroad, including in Japan and Thailand.

The book-running lead manager for the IPO is yet to be announced, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar of the issue.

