Lenskart Share Price: Eyewear Giant Lists At 3% Discount To IPO Price - Details

Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear retailer, made its stock market debut on Monday, with shares listing at a slight 3% discount to its IPO price of Rs 402 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹390, while on the NSE, it was trading around ₹395. The listing comes amid high investor interest in the company, which has been expanding rapidly in both offline and online eyewear segments.