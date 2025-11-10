Updated 10 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
Lenskart Share Price: Eyewear Giant Lists At 3% Discount To IPO Price - Details
Lenskart shares debuted at a 3% discount to the Rs 402 IPO price, opening at Rs 390 on BSE and Rs 395 on NSE.
Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear retailer, made its stock market debut on Monday, with shares listing at a slight 3% discount to its IPO price of Rs 402 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹390, while on the NSE, it was trading around ₹395. The listing comes amid high investor interest in the company, which has been expanding rapidly in both offline and online eyewear segments.
