LG Electronics India IPO Opens October 7- All You Need To Know

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LGEIL), a major player in consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The IPO, a book-building issue worth Rs 11,607.01 crores, is entirely an offer-for-sale.

LG Electronics IPO Timeline and Details

The IPO opens for subscription on October 7, 2025, and closes on October 10, 2025, with allotment expected to be finalized on the same day. The price band is Rs 1,080–1,140 per share.

Retail investors need a minimum of 13 shares (Rs 14,820), while small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) require 14 lots (Rs 2,07,480), and large Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) need 68 lots (Rs 10,07,760). Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

LG Electronics IPO GMP

As of October 6, 2025, at 03:56 PM, the grey market premium for LG Electronics shares is Rs 278, suggesting a listing price of Rs 1,418—about 24.39% above the upper price band of Rs 1,140, per the Market Tracker website.

Expert Insights

According to Emkay, LG Electronics India (LGEIL), a part of South Korea’s LG Group, is a leading and versatile player in India’s consumer durables market, holding top positions across various products.

It dominates in refrigerators (~30% market share), washing machines (~34%), air conditioners (~18%), and panel TVs (~28%). LG focuses on premium products, with ~25% of its revenue coming from high-end offerings, compared to the industry’s ~15%.

This positions LG to benefit from both growing market penetration and premium consumption trends.

The company has a strong distribution network, with over 30,000 dealers and more than 750 exclusive brand stores, reaching deep into smaller cities.

LG is also increasing its export focus, contributing ~6% of its FY25 revenue, to reach 10-15% by FY30. Financially, LG is solid, with no debt, a net cash reserve of Rs33 billion, and an impressive return on equity of ~45%.

At the upper end of its IPO price band (Rs1,140), LG is valued at ~Rs774 billion, equating to a price-to-earnings ratio of ~35x based on FY25 earnings. This is lower than peers like Havells (63x) and Blue Star (66x), making it an attractive investment.

About LG Electronics India

Established in India in 1997, LGEIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, headquartered in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It offers TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and mobile devices, focusing on innovative, energy-efficient products.