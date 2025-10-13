LG Electronics IPO: Listing Debut On October 14; Check GMP, Listing Price Prediction, Key Details

LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s LG Electronics, is gearing up for its stock market debut on October 14, 2025, following a robust response to its initial public offering (IPO).

As India’s second-largest IPO of 2025, it attracted significant investor interest, though expectations for listing gains have slightly tempered recently.

LG Electronics IPO Details

The LG Electronics India IPO, valued at Rs 11,607.01 crore, is an offer-for-sale of 10.18 crore shares with a price band of Rs 1,140 per share. It includes a reservation of 2,10,728 shares for employees at a Rs 108 discount.

The IPO opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, and closed on October 9, 2025, with share allotment finalised on October 10, 2025. The shares are fixed to list on the BSE and NSE on October 14, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 54.02 times, receiving bids for 385.36 crore shares against the 7.13 crore shares offered. The retail category saw 3.55 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribed 166.51 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 22.44 times by the close of the subscription period.

LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium Today

As of October 13, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for LG Electronics India IPO stands at Rs 370, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 1,510 per share, a 32.46% gain over the issue price. Earlier in the week, the GMP had peaked at nearly Rs 400, indicating potential listing gains of around 35%.

About LG Electronics India

Founded in 1997, LG Electronics India Ltd is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics and home appliances, such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and monitors.

It serves both B2C and B2B markets in India and abroad, offering installation and maintenance services.