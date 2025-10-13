Updated 13 October 2025 at 12:14 IST
LG Electronics IPO: Listing Debut On October 14; Check GMP, Listing Price Prediction, Key Details
LG Electronics India IPO listing date nears, with investor interest surging. Know the latest GMP, expected share price movement, and listing performance insights to guide your market decisions.
LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s LG Electronics, is gearing up for its stock market debut on October 14, 2025, following a robust response to its initial public offering (IPO).
As India’s second-largest IPO of 2025, it attracted significant investor interest, though expectations for listing gains have slightly tempered recently.
LG Electronics IPO Details
The LG Electronics India IPO, valued at Rs 11,607.01 crore, is an offer-for-sale of 10.18 crore shares with a price band of Rs 1,140 per share. It includes a reservation of 2,10,728 shares for employees at a Rs 108 discount.
The IPO opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, and closed on October 9, 2025, with share allotment finalised on October 10, 2025. The shares are fixed to list on the BSE and NSE on October 14, 2025.
LG Electronics IPO Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 54.02 times, receiving bids for 385.36 crore shares against the 7.13 crore shares offered. The retail category saw 3.55 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribed 166.51 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 22.44 times by the close of the subscription period.
LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium Today
As of October 13, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for LG Electronics India IPO stands at Rs 370, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 1,510 per share, a 32.46% gain over the issue price. Earlier in the week, the GMP had peaked at nearly Rs 400, indicating potential listing gains of around 35%.
About LG Electronics India
Founded in 1997, LG Electronics India Ltd is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics and home appliances, such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and monitors.
It serves both B2C and B2B markets in India and abroad, offering installation and maintenance services.
The company operates two manufacturing units, two central distribution centers, 23 regional distribution centers, and 51 branch offices. In FY 2024, it reported revenue of Rs 21,352 crore, up 7-8% year-on-year, and a net profit of Rs 1,511 crore, a 12% increase from the previous year.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
13 October 2025