LG Electronics IPO Lists Today: Here’s What GMP Suggest Ahead Of Listing

LG Electronics India Ltd. is all set to make its market debut today, October 14, 2025, after a blockbuster response from investors. The Rs 11,607.01 crore issue, entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, marks one of the largest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics sector this year.



The IPO bidding opened on October 7 and concluded on October 9, 2025. The allotment was finalized on October 10, and shares are scheduled to list on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.



Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

LG Electronics Subscription Status

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for a whopping 3.85 billion shares against 71.3 million shares on offer, translating to an overall subscription of 54.02 times.



Institutional participation drove the frenzy. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 166.51 times, underscoring strong interest from global and domestic funds.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion saw 22.44 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category subscribed 3.54 times.

The price band was fixed between ₹1,080 and ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company at around ₹77,400 crore at the upper end of the range.



LG Electronics IPO GMP Today



Market trackers have pegged LG Electronics India’s grey market premium (GMP) at Rs 430 per share as of October 14, 7:37 AM. This implies an estimated listing price of Rs 1,570, representing a potential 37.7% premium over the upper band price of ₹1,140.

Emkay Bullish on Long-Term Prospects

In a coverage note, Emkay analysts initiated a ‘BUY’ rating on LG Electronics India with a target price (TP) of ₹2,050, implying an 80% upside from the issue price.

“LG has, over the last three decades, built a formidable franchise, leading in key large appliance categories with premium positioning, leveraging its global R&D strength, brand power, and superior execution,” the emkay report said.



The brokerage expects 13% revenue CAGR over FY26–FY28, translating into 14% EPS CAGR, along with robust average RoE/RoCE of ~32%/44%. LG is also projected to maintain a 65% dividend payout over FY27–FY28.



The emkay added that under the parent’s ‘Global South’ strategy, India will play a pivotal role in driving global growth, contributing nearly one-third of global expansion over the next five years. The company’s upcoming third manufacturing plant, expected to commence operations by FY27, will help make India a key exports hub.

Industry View: Premium Positioning and Local Innovation

Emkay said that the LG’s focus on innovation and local manufacturing puts it in a strong position amid rising competition in India’s appliance sector. The company plans to expand deeper into mass-premium categories, alongside strengthening its B2B portfolio in HVAC systems and information displays.

With a strong balance sheet, including a projected net cash position of ₹3,700 crore in FY25 and ₹5,000 crore by FY28, LG is poised for sustainable long-term growth.