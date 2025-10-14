LG Electronics Share Price Today: IPO List At 50% on NSE & BSE Debut — Emkay Sees Rs 2,050 Upside!

Shares of LG Electronics India made a blockbuster debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, listing at Rs 1,710.10 per share, a 50.01% premium over the IPO price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares listed at Rs 1,715, up 50.44% from the issue price. The Rs 11,607-crore offer had a price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.





The IPO received overwhelming response from investors, with a subscription of 54.02 times during October 7-9 in the primary market. The strong listing outperformed grey market expectations, which had predicted a 40% listing gain. Post-listing, LG Electronics India’s market capitalization stood at Rs 1,16,409.47 crore.



LG Electronics Share Price Taget

Emkay Global has initiated coverage on LG Electronics India with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 2,050, implying an 80% upside from the IPO price. In a note, Emkay said:

“LG has, over the last three decades, built a formidable franchise, leading in key large appliance categories with premium positioning. Leveraging global R&D, brand strength, and superior execution, India is expected to contribute one-third of LG’s global growth over the next five years.”



The brokerage highlighted expansion into mass-premium categories, increased focus on B2B segments like HVAC and information displays, rising exports, and the upcoming third plant in FY27E as key growth drivers.