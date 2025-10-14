Updated 14 October 2025 at 10:29 IST
LG Electronics Share Price Today: IPO List At 50% on NSE & BSE Debut — Emkay Sees Rs 2,050 Upside!
LG Electronics India made a stellar stock market debut, listing at a 50% premium on the NSE, reflecting strong investor appetite after a 54.02 times IPO subscription. Analysts initiate coverage with a buy rating, citing robust growth prospects, rising exports, and premium positioning, setting a share price target of Rs 2,050.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Shares of LG Electronics India made a blockbuster debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, listing at Rs 1,710.10 per share, a 50.01% premium over the IPO price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares listed at Rs 1,715, up 50.44% from the issue price. The Rs 11,607-crore offer had a price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.
The IPO received overwhelming response from investors, with a subscription of 54.02 times during October 7-9 in the primary market. The strong listing outperformed grey market expectations, which had predicted a 40% listing gain. Post-listing, LG Electronics India’s market capitalization stood at Rs 1,16,409.47 crore.
LG Electronics Share Price Taget
Emkay Global has initiated coverage on LG Electronics India with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 2,050, implying an 80% upside from the IPO price. In a note, Emkay said:
“LG has, over the last three decades, built a formidable franchise, leading in key large appliance categories with premium positioning. Leveraging global R&D, brand strength, and superior execution, India is expected to contribute one-third of LG’s global growth over the next five years.”
The brokerage highlighted expansion into mass-premium categories, increased focus on B2B segments like HVAC and information displays, rising exports, and the upcoming third plant in FY27E as key growth drivers.
Financial Outlook Remains Strong
Emkay expects LG Electronics India to deliver a 13% revenue CAGR over FY26E-28E, translating into a 14% EPS CAGR. Average return ratios remain robust with RoE at ~32% and RoCE at ~44%, supported by a net cash position of Rs 37 billion in FY25, projected to reach Rs 50 billion by FY28E. The brokerage also anticipates a 65% average dividend payout during FY27E-28E and a free cash flow yield of 7.6% by FY28E.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
Read More - Nifty, Sensex Open In Green As Geopolitical Situation Improves
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 10:25 IST