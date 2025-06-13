LIC Announces Quick-Track Claim Settlement for Air India AI 171 Crash Victims in Ahmedabad

In a humane gesture towards the victims of the Air India AI 171 plane crash that jolted Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has initiated immediate relief activities to aid the kin of the victims. Among these are quick-track claim settlements and lenient documentation processes.

LIC Promises Support

LIC expressed its sorrow in a Friday press release: "LIC deeply mourns the loss of on-board crew and passenger casualties of Air India flight AI 171 and also individuals on the ground killed as a result of the plane crash at Ahmedabad."

The country's insurer declared that it is devoted to paying financial help in time. "LIC is dedicated towards assisting affected individuals and will accelerate settlement of claims to offer economic succor," it declared.

Documentation Eased for Claimants

In a significant relief to bereaved families, LIC has stated that regular death certificates will not be required. "Instead of death certificates, any record in Government records of the death of the policyholder caused by the plane crash or any compensation made by Central/State Government /Airline Authorities will be considered as evidence of death," LIC stated.

This decision is made with a view to simplifying bureaucratic formalities at a moment of emotional duress.

Outreach & Helpline to Impacted Families

LIC also ensured that every possible attempt would be made to reach impacted families proactively and settle claims promptly. "Every effort will be made to reach out to the claimants and settle claims on a priority basis," the statement further said. Families of the victims are urged to approach the nearest LIC Branch, Divisional Office, or Customer Zone. There has been a dedicated helpline put into operation at 022-68276827 in support of claims and queries.