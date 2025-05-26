LIC Raises Stake In Nestle India To Over 5% Through Market Purchase

LIC Raises Stake in Nestlé India to Over 5% Through Market Purchase | Image: Shutterstock

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) disclosed that it has increased its stake in Nestle India Limited to 5.001% through market purchases, according to BSE filings.

Before this transaction, LIC held a 4.988% stake in Nestlé India, amounting to 4,80,75,710 shares.

On May 23, 2025, LIC acquired an additional 1,49,000 shares, raising its total holding to 4,82,24,710 shares, which now accounts for 5.001% of Nestlé India’s total shareholding.

Shares of Nestle India closed at Rs 2,453.35, up 1.65% per cent at BSE.

The acquisition was made through open market purchase on the NSE/BSE and does not involve any preferential allotment or off-market transaction. LIC clarified that it is not a part of the promoter group of Nestlé India.

This move indicates the insurance giant’s continued confidence in the FMCG major, known for popular products like Maggi noodles, Nescafé, and Cerelac.

Nestle India Q4 FY25 Earning Results

Nestle India, the FMCG major, reported a 6.5% drop in net profit to Rs 873.46 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2024-25, compared to Rs 934.17 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the profit dip, revenue from product sales increased by 3.67% to Rs 5,447.64 crore, up from Rs 5,254.43 crore a year ago. Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 4,307.76 crore.

Domestic sales grew 4.24% to Rs 5,234.98 crore, while exports declined by 8.65% to Rs 212.66 crore during the quarter.

Nestle SA Stake In Drools

Swiss food giant Nestle SA, the parent company of Nestle India, has made a minority investment in Indian pet food maker Drools Pet Food Private Limited. This marks Nestle SA’s first investment in India, though the financial terms were not disclosed.