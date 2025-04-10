LinkedIn Top Companies 2025 India: Discover Why TCS, Accenture, and Infosys Are Leading Employers

The Indian employment market is transforming at lightning speed. Businesses are no longer recruiting based on degrees alone — they're recruiting based on skills. As per the latest LinkedIn data, 70% of the skills applied in jobs today will transform within the next five years.

This change is making professionals and employers rethink and adjust fast.

Skills Over Titles: What Recruiters Want

A worldwide study conducted by LinkedIn states that more than half of working professionals are willing to make a role switch or industry transition, and close to a quarter plan to acquire new skills for this transition.

This trend in India is picking up steam as well. Employers in India from all sectors like manufacturing, and IT are increasingly prioritizing skills over education during hiring processes.

Meanwhile, organisations are increasing investment in learning and development (L&D). Across tech companies to legacy industries, there's an effort to reskill workers in AI, digital tools, and new technologies to drive long-term career advancement.

Top Workplaces to Grow Your Career

To assist job seekers in making sense of this changing environment, LinkedIn has unveiled its 2024 Top Companies in India list, featuring 25 organisations (with more than 5,000 employees) that are setting the pace when it comes to career growth.

These companies have been chosen using actual LinkedIn data — such as upskilling opportunities, promotions, and retention of employees.

The top names in the list are:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Accenture

Infosys

Fidelity Investments

Cognizant

Oracle

JPMorganChase

Amazon

Alphabet Inc.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Capgemini

Salesforce

Synopsys

Continental

Wells Fargo

HCLTech

ServiceNow

Morgan Stanley

Mastercard

RTX

Stripe

Atlassian

MSCI Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

American Express