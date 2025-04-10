LinkedIn Top Companies 2025 India: Discover Why TCS, Accenture, and Infosys Are Leading Employers

Updated April 10th 2025, 15:32 IST
The Indian employment market is transforming at lightning speed. Businesses are no longer recruiting based on degrees alone — they're recruiting based on skills. As per the latest LinkedIn data, 70% of the skills applied in jobs today will transform within the next five years.
This change is making professionals and employers rethink and adjust fast.
A worldwide study conducted by LinkedIn states that more than half of working professionals are willing to make a role switch or industry transition, and close to a quarter plan to acquire new skills for this transition.
This trend in India is picking up steam as well. Employers in India from all sectors like manufacturing, and IT are increasingly prioritizing skills over education during hiring processes.
Meanwhile, organisations are increasing investment in learning and development (L&D). Across tech companies to legacy industries, there's an effort to reskill workers in AI, digital tools, and new technologies to drive long-term career advancement.
To assist job seekers in making sense of this changing environment, LinkedIn has unveiled its 2024 Top Companies in India list, featuring 25 organisations (with more than 5,000 employees) that are setting the pace when it comes to career growth.
These companies have been chosen using actual LinkedIn data — such as upskilling opportunities, promotions, and retention of employees.
The top names in the list are:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Accenture
Infosys
Fidelity Investments
Cognizant
Oracle
JPMorganChase
Amazon
Alphabet Inc.
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)
Capgemini
Salesforce
Synopsys
Continental
Wells Fargo
HCLTech
ServiceNow
Morgan Stanley
Mastercard
RTX
Stripe
Atlassian
MSCI Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
American Express
These companies are not only recruiting — they're creating talent within.
