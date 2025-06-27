Loan Rejected Due To Low CIBIL Score? Try These Smart Tips To Boost It

Updated 27 June 2025 at 18:07 IST
Got turned down for a loan due to a low CIBIL score? You’re not alone — but the good news is, your score can be improved with the right financial habits.
The full form of CIBIL is Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited. CIBIL was founded in August 2000 and is India’s first credit information firm.Your CIBIL score (300–900) reflects your credit history — repayments, credit use, and loan behaviour.
Lenders typically consider 750+ excellent, while anything below 650 could hurt your chances.
Your low CIBIL score could be due to the following reasons:
1. Pay on Time:
Never miss EMIs or credit card due dates. Timely payments are crucial.
2. Limit Card Usage:
Try to use less than 30% of your credit limit.
3. Don’t Overapply:
Multiple loan inquiries lower your score.
4. Keep Old Accounts Open:
They improve your credit age and score.
5. Maintain a Healthy Credit Mix:
A mix of secured and unsecured loans helps your profile.
6. Monitor Your Credit Report:
Check for errors and dispute them if needed.
Improving your CIBIL score takes time, but it’s worth it. With consistent effort, you can move from rejections to approvals and unlock better loan terms down the line.
