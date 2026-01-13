Lohri 2026 Bank Holiday Today, January 13: Full List of States Where Banks Are Open or Closed, Check Here | Image: X

As the vibrant festival of Lohri sweeps across Northern India today, January 13, 2026, bank customers are advised to check local holiday schedules before heading out. While the festival is celebrated with immense passion, bank closures on this day are regional rather than nationwide, following the specific guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

For Tuesday, January 13, banking operations are officially suspended in states where Lohri is recognised as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These primarily include:

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

In these regions, both public and private sector bank branches will remain shut. Services such as physical cash deposits, cheque clearing, and in-person loan processing will resume on the next working day.

Where Are Banks Open?

In major metropolitan hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, banks will remain open and function during their regular working hours. Although Lohri is widely celebrated in Delhi, it is generally treated as a "restricted holiday," meaning bank branches stay operational unless a specific local notification is issued.

Advertisement

Digital Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Despite the physical branch closures in the northern region, the RBI has ensured that digital infrastructure remains fully functional. Customers can continue to use:

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for instant transfers.

Mobile and Net Banking for account management.

ATM Services for cash withdrawals.

IMPS and NEFT (though some RTGS settlements may follow holiday cycles).

Tip: If you reside in Punjab or Haryana, ensure you have completed any urgent documentation or cheque-related tasks, as the overlap of Lohri and upcoming Makar Sankranti (Jan 14) may lead to a 48-hour delay in certain banking cycles.