Lost A Loved One? Here’s How To Deactivate Their Aadhaar And Prevent Identity Fraud

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new facility using which family members will be able to report the death of a loved one through the myAadhaar Portal.

Why Is This Move Important?

The objective behind this move is to prevent fraudulent use of the deceased’s Aadhaar number for activities like claiming subsidies, opening bank accounts, or availing other such benefits from the government.

Additionally, the authority has also recommended that Aadhaar number holders report the death of their family members on the portal called 'myAadhaar' after receiving their death certificate from the municipality.

The UIDAI has also requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar numbers.

How To Report Death Of A Relative To UIDAI?

UIDAI said in a statement that it has launched a new service, 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member', on the myAadhaar Portal on June 9, 2025 for the deaths registered in the 24 states as well as Union Territories presently using the Civil Registration System.

"This portal allows individuals to report the death of their family members. The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal," UIDAI added in the statement.