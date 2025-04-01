LPG Prices Cut Again: Check New Prices Of LPG Cylinder Today

Starting April 1, 2025, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 41. This is good news for businesses, hotels, and restaurants that use LPG for cooking and heating. The new prices have been announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

LPG prices undergo monthly revisions based on international market trends. In March 2025, there was a Rs 6 increase in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. This hike raised the price in Delhi to Rs 1,803, up from Rs 1,797 in February. The recent Rs 41 reduction in April effectively offsets this increase, bringing prices to their lowest point in recent months. ​

New Prices in Major Cities

The updated rates for commercial LPG cylinders in different cities are:



Delhi: Rs 1,762 (earlier Rs 1,803)

Mumbai: Rs 1,714.50 (earlier Rs 1,755.50)

Kolkata: Rs 1,872 (earlier Rs 1,913)

Chennai: Rs 1,924.50 (earlier Rs 1,965.50)

How This Affects Businesses

The price cut is expected to help businesses that depend on LPG, especially restaurants, hotels, and small food outlets. Lower gas prices can reduce their operating costs and improve profits.

No Change in Domestic LPG Prices

While commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced, household (domestic) LPG cylinder prices remain the same. For example, in Delhi, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is still Rs 803.

Why do LPG Prices change?