LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts IT Campus Cafeterias, Forces Operational Adjustments at Tech Firms

The ripple effects of global energy disruptions are beginning to reach India’s technology sector, with some IT companies adjusting campus operations as cafeteria vendors struggle with commercial LPG supplies.

Large corporate campuses across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Noida typically rely on centralised kitchens to serve thousands of employees each day. These kitchens depend heavily on commercial LPG cylinders, making them vulnerable to supply constraints.

The situation comes amid broader supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia and concerns surrounding shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.

HCLTech Introduces Limited Work-From-Home Option

HCLTech has introduced a limited work-from-home option for employees at its Chennai campus for a short period, according to internal communications reviewed by employees.

The move was aimed at easing operational pressure on campus cafeteria vendors that prepare meals for thousands of staff daily. The temporary arrangement allows employees to work remotely while the company and its vendors manage the supply constraints affecting kitchen operations.

At the company’s large Noida campus, an employee who didn’t want to be named said to Republic Media Network that cafeteria services have been operating with reduced capacity in recent days. However, the company has not announced any broader work-from-home directive for the location.

Infosys Adjusts Cafeteria Services

Infosys has responded to the situation by adjusting cafeteria services across certain campuses.

According to internal advisories circulated among employees, some live cooking counters have been temporarily paused in order to conserve cooking fuel. The company has also explored sourcing pre-cooked meals from external vendors in order to ensure uninterrupted food services.

A circular issued to employees in the Pune campus said, “Food courts across campuses will operate with limited menus. Some of the cooked food will be sourced from vendors’ central kitchens externally, and alternative cooking arrangements such as electrical appliances and biofuel will be used more extensively.” Employees have also been encouraged to bring meals from home where possible as a precautionary measure while vendors stabilise supply.

Industry Monitoring Operational Risks

Other companies in the sector are also monitoring the situation as part of routine business continuity planning. Large IT services firms, including Wipro and Cognizant, are understood to be evaluating contingency measures should supply disruptions intensify.

In Kerala, companies operating out of Technopark have also begun assessing alternative arrangements for cafeteria operations and residential facilities that house large numbers of technology workers.

Ashwani Vohra, Managing Director, Elior, a corporate catering service firm, said, “The evolving global situation and the pressure it is placing on fuel availability and pricing is something the entire food services industry is watching closely." He added, "Our teams are optimising menus and the food on offer, thereby improving kitchen energy efficiency. We are also evaluating alternate cooking methods and operational adjustments where needed to ensure our kitchens continue to support basic operational requirements while maintaining the food quality and service standards.”

While the IT industry itself is not a major direct consumer of fuel, large corporate campuses rely on extensive support infrastructure, including transport services, power supply, and large-scale kitchens.