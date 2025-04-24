L&T Q4 FY2025 Results Date and Time: Check quarterly earnings announcement schedule

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to announce its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2025. The announcement is expected to be made post-market hours, following the company's usual practice.

The homegrown multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Service, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.The results will be available on L&T's official investor relations website.

The meeting, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, will also include the recommendation of a dividend, if applicable.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th May 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2025 and to recommend dividend, if any,” L&T said in its filing to BSE

As per market watchers, the key agenda of the meeting will include 1) Reviewing the audited financial results for FY2025, 2) Approving the results for both the consolidated and standalone segments of the company and 3) discussing and recommending a dividend for shareholders, based on the company's performance.