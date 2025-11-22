L&T Share Price Target Raised? Why Emkay Says Rs 4,400 Is Within Reach



The report explains that solar expansion in Germany has crossed 100GW, but grid capacity lags, creating opportunities that L&T is well placed to capture.



Defence Bets Strengthen Long-Term Pipeline

L&T’s defence business outlook remains strong, supported by India’s accelerating indigenisation push.



The company has partnered with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. for the 87-unit MALE RPAS programme, an opportunity pegged at ₹200–300 billion. It is also jointly bidding with Bharat Electronics for the AMCA 5th-generation fighter aircraft programme, valued at around ₹150 billion.



Additionally, L&T has secured the licensed manufacturing contract for the BvS10 platform with the Indian Army, further expanding its defence presence.



Order Inflows Surge 48% YoY; Guidance to Be Exceeded

The company’s 1HFY26 core order inflow jumped 48% YoY to ₹1.7 trillion, putting it ahead of its 10% annual growth guidance. Emkay highlights that L&T is already L1 in three Kuwait projects worth USD 4.5 billion, with a strong ₹10.4 trillion pipeline for the remainder of the fiscal year.



Emkay has built in 16% YoY growth in order inflows for FY26.



Valuation Framework Backs Upside

The ₹4,400 target stems from L&T’s consolidated SOTP valuation, which includes its core E&C business, L&T Finance, LTI Mindtree, LTTS, and development projects. The stock currently trades closer to its long-term average forward P/E multiple, indicating reasonable valuations with upside potential.



