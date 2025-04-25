sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 25th 2025, 18:40 IST

Why L&T Technology Services Shares Are Falling?

L&T Technology Services shares fell 7% on Friday to Rs 4,165.90 on the BSE as the company reported a 9% YoY decline in profit for the fourth quarter of FY25.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
L&T Technology Services
The shares of L&T Technology Services declined around 7% on Friday to Rs 4,165.90 on the BSE as the company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in profit for the fourth quarter of FY25.

L&T Technology Q4 Results

The IT services major observed a net profit of Rs 311 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, down from Rs 341 in the same period last year.

Despite reduced profit, the firm reported a 17.5% rise in revenue from operations at Rs 2,982.4 crore in the fourth quarter.

The firm posted an EBIT margin of 13.2% and an EBITDA margin of 19.8% for the March quarter.

L&T Technology Q4 Dividend

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 38 per equity share for FY25 and the record date is yet to be announced.

This dividend will be paid in 30 days of receiving the requisite approvals.

L&T Technology Shares

the shares of L&T Technology Services have crashed 22% in the last three months and are down 19% over the last year.

Additionally, the stock has slipped 7.4% in the last month.

Published April 25th 2025, 14:35 IST