India’s stance on taxing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is under scrutiny as global market dynamics change. Unlike rival international financial hubs that lure capital with zero-tax regimes, New Delhi firmly maintains its Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax. The policy continues to spark fierce debate among market participants, economists, and policymakers over whether the levy is protecting India's fiscal health or driving vital foreign capital away.

India’s decision to tax foreign investors stems from a distinct economic philosophy geared toward national development. While hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong historically dropped capital gains taxes to attract global wealth, India operates as a massive, consumption-driven economy with soaring public spending needs.

"India is a large consumption-driven economy with large requirements for infrastructure, welfare, and development spending," says CA Pradeep Kumar Verma, Proprietor of Pradeep Verma & Co. "Capital gains taxes are seen by policymakers as part of a broader effort to ensure that investors who benefit from India’s economic growth pay their fair share of public revenues."

The reintroduction of the LTCG tax on listed equities in 2018 also fixed a glaring domestic imbalance. For years, massive stock market gains remained tax-free while ordinary salaried citizens and local corporations shouldered heavy tax burdens. Policymakers assert that wealth created via capital appreciation must contribute to the state, betting that India's strong demographic dividend and corporate earnings will outweigh tax concerns.

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What is Driving the Capital Flight?

The debate gains urgency against a backdrop of notable foreign fund outflows. Provisional data for the 2025-26 fiscal year reveals a stark divide in foreign sentiment. While stable, long-term Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) jumped to US$ 7.7 billion from US$ 1.0 billion the previous year, volatile FPI flows plunged deep into negative territory, recording an outflow of US$ 16,669 million.

However, experts caution against blaming the tax structure alone for this capital flight. Global factors play a far larger role in shifting market sentiments.

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"FIIs have been moving in and going out based on short-term market sentiments," explains Shambhu Ghatak, Senior Economist. He notes that recent capital flight has been heavily triggered by shifting international dynamics, including contradictory US trade tariff statements, the ongoing West Asia crisis, and the impact of artificial intelligence trends on global technology stocks.

Mr. Verma agrees that isolating the LTCG tax oversimplifies a complex reality. Global capital flows constantly react to rising US Treasury yields, currency fluctuations, and relative valuations in emerging markets. "Higher tax burdens do reduce post-tax returns at the margin," Verma notes, "but foreign institutional investors focus primarily on overall economic growth, regulatory stability, and liquidity."

Political Roadblock

Even if economic planners wanted to scrap the LTCG tax to entice global funds, they face an insurmountable political wall. Over the last few years, local retail participation in Indian equities has expanded exponentially. Domestic savers have become the bedrock of the financial system, frequently stabilizing the market whenever foreign funds retreat.

Creating a tax system that exempts multi-billion dollar foreign funds while taxing ordinary domestic retail investors is a political minefield. It risks exposing the government to severe criticism from opposition parties and the public for favoring global elites over local households.

Furthermore, a divided tax structure opens up significant systemic vulnerabilities. "A differential tax rate on capital gains incurred by FIIs and DIIs can lead to further leakages, tax avoidance, and round-tripping," warns Mr. Ghatak.