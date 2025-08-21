Made In India Rings Louder: India Overtakes China In Smartphone Exports To US

India has overtaken China in smartphone exports to the United States, marking a major milestone in the country’s manufacturing journey, according to research firm Canalys.

As per the report, schemes such as Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) have played a key role in reshaping the electronics sector.

“As a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before," the report said.

According to a report by research firm Canalys, in the second quarter of this calendar year, i.e., April-June, India has also overtaken China in terms of smartphones exported to the US,” it said.

From 13% To 44%

The share of Made in India smartphones in US imports climbed to 44% during April-June 2025, a sharp rise from 13% in the same quarter of 2024. At the same time, China’s share dropped from 61% to 25% in the same period.

This growth is supported by a decade-long transformation of India’s electronics industry. The Ministry of Electronics & IT recently highlighted that between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the electronics and mobile manufacturing sector has seen a dramatic expansion.

Exports rose from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, while mobile phone production jumped from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore. Mobile exports themselves grew from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, recording a 127-fold surge.

Production Increased Sixfold

The production of overall electronic goods increased from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25, marking a sixfold rise.

The mobile manufacturing ecosystem also expanded rapidly, with the number of production units rising from just two in 2014-15 to 300 in 2024-25, a 150-fold increase.