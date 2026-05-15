Maharashtra Cuts ATF VAT From 18% to 7% for 6 Months as Global Prices Soar 63%

The Maharashtra government has stepped in with a major fiscal lifeline for India's bleeding aviation sector. In an emergency notification, the state has slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18% down to 7%.

According to the official order, the tax reduction is a temporary, a measure that will remain in effect for six months, wrapping up on November 14, 2026.

Global Jet Fuel Crisis

The decision comes as the ongoing West Asia conflict and severe energy supply chain disruptions send global aviation fuel costs into a tailspin.

The numbers highlight a brutal operational reality for Indian carriers:

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Average global jet fuel prices have skyrocketed to $162.89 per barrel for the week ended May 8, 2026. This marks a staggering 63% increase from the $99.40 per barrel trading baseline recorded at the end of February.

Jet fuel stands as the single largest financial liability for commercial carriers, single-handedly accounting for 35% to 40% of an airline’s total operating costs in India.

The crisis has already hit local flight schedules. Air India recently announced a mandatory, temporary reduction in several of its international services for the next three months, explicitly blaming the unmanageable surge in fuel prices. The Tata-owned carrier warned that more route suspensions would follow if jet fuel trading indexes remained elevated.

Airlines have long pointed out that India’s domestic tax structure amplifies global crude oil shocks. Because states levy VAT as an ad-valorem percentage rather than a fixed flat fee, the tax bill automatically inflates whenever global oil prices climb.

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation has spent months aggressively lobbying heavy-traffic states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, to scale down their high fuel taxes to protect sector liquidity. The domestic airline industry has consistently demanded that ATF be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which would allow airlines to claim input tax credit and stabilize their financial books.

Mumbai Pulls Ahead of Delhi

The emergency 11-percentage-point VAT reduction will directly lower refueling expenses at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). As India’s second-busiest aviation hub, Mumbai alone handles nearly 15% of the country’s total air traffic. Key regional hubs in Pune and Nagpur will also see identical tax relief.

Crucially, the policy change fundamentally alters the competitive dynamic between India's top two airports. With Maharashtra lowering its tax to 7%, Mumbai now holds a massive operational cost advantage over New Delhi, where the local government continues to levy a steep 25% VAT on jet fuel.