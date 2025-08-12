Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO Opens for Bidding; GMP, Price Band and Subscription Update

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd. has opened its maiden SME public offering for subscription today, giving investors a fresh opportunity to bet on the growth of the real estate and infrastructure services sector. The issue will remain open until August 14, 2025.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO: Price band

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 75 to Rs 85 per share. At the upper end, the total fundraising target stands at around Rs 49.45 crore, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 40.17 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 9.28 crore by existing shareholders.

The lot size has been set at 1,600 shares, with retail investors required to apply for at least two lots, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 2.4 lakh. High-net-worth individuals and institutional players have proportionate bidding structures.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO: GMP

Mahendra Realtors' SME IPO is expected to list at Rs91 per share, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs6 recorded at 1:35PM on August 12, 2025, against the price band of Rs85. This suggests an anticipated gain of 7.06% per share for investors.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO: Subscription status

Early subscription figures on day one indicate a slow start, with the overall book covered only 4% by late morning. Retail participation stood at about 7%, while the non-institutional investors’ category was subscribed just 1%. Qualified institutional buyers had yet to make a move, as is often the case in the initial phase of SME issues.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO: Key dates

Post the closure of bidding, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by August 18, followed by refunds and demat credit to investors’ accounts on August 19. The company’s shares are likely to make their debut on the NSE SME platform on August 20, 2025.

About the company

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure specialises in structural repairs, retrofitting, rehabilitation works, waterproofing, corporate interiors, BOT infrastructure projects and large-scale restoration contracts. With over 200 completed projects, the firm counts government bodies such as CIDCO, Indian Railways, IIT Bombay, and the Airports Authority of India among its clients.