Mahindra & Mahindra Exits RBL Bank with ₹678 Crore Stake Sale, Clocks 62.5% Gain



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has exited its investment in RBL Bank Ltd, selling its entire 3.53 per cent stake for ₹678 crore. The divestment marks a 62.5 per cent gain on its treasury investment of Rs 417 crore made in July 2023.



In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, M&M said the stake sale was completed on Thursday. The company had initially described the RBL holding as a “treasury investment”, not a strategic move, when it first picked up the shares a little over two years ago.

“We refer to our letter dated 26th July 2023, wherein the Company has informed about acquisition of 3.53% stake in RBL Bank as a treasury investment at a cost of Rs. 417 Crores. In furtherance to above, we would like to inform you that the Company has today sold its entire stake in RBL Bank for a consideration of Rs. 678 Crore representing a 62.5% gain on the investment,” M&M said in a filing to BSE.

The transaction comes at a time when RBL Bank has been in the spotlight, following reports that Dubai-based Emirates NBD is looking to acquire a controlling stake in the private-sector lender in what could be one of the largest “cross-border” banking deals in India.

For Mahindra, the exit appears to be a calculated portfolio decision. The group has been tightening its capital allocation strategy, focusing on core verticals such as automobiles, farm equipment, and electric mobility. Offloading a non-core investment at a premium fits that approach neatly, according to industry sources.



When M&M bought the shares in 2023, the management had said the move was intended to gain “a deeper understanding of the banking sector” while reaffirming that it had no plans to become a promoter or increase its stake. The current sale effectively closes that brief foray.



Market participants said the shares were likely sold through “block deals” on the exchanges. M&M stock edged up marginally following the announcement, while RBL Bank shares saw light buying interest amid buzz around the Emirates NBD transaction.



