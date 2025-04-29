Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results, Dividend 2025 Date And Time: Check Earnings Schedule Of Auto Maker

M&M Q4 Results Date & Time: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) along with the dividend of the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday, May 5, 2025.

“We inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th May, 2025”, as per the Exchange filing.

“Consider and Approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Subsidiaries for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, Consider and recommend a Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025” as per exchange filing.

M&M: How to Access the Earnings Call

The company will host an earnings call from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. IST to discuss the quarterly performance with investors and analysts.

Stakeholders interested in participating in the earnings call can find the necessary details and registration information on M&M's official investor relations website.

“This webcast is through YouTube. Hence, please check your YouTube access within your organisation/domain. If there is no access, then you can always view it on any open network using a PC, tablet or mobile," as per the filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Share Price Target

According to the brokerage firm, Emkay, M&M maintains a ‘Retain’ rating.

“We attended M&Mâ€™s analyst meet, held pursuant to the SML Isuzu acquisition. M&M has acquired ~59% stake in SML Isuzu from existing promoters Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors(refer to link), for a cash consideration of ~Rs5.5bn, with a further open offer for 26% stake" , as per the Emkay Report.

According to Emkay, M&M expects synergies across costs, network, platforms, and brand. However, the financial impact remains limited, with less than 2% revenue and ~1% EBITDA/PAT addition on a pro forma basis. The company targets completing the acquisition by Dec-25.

M&M: Looking Ahead

The upcoming Q4 FY25 results will offer a comprehensive view of Mahindra & Mahindra's performance in the concluding quarter of the fiscal year. The earnings call is expected to shed light on the company's strategies to navigate the evolving market landscape and its plans for sustained growth in the coming fiscal year.