Mahindra To Launch New EV? Anand Mahindra's Post Sparks Speculations

Updated April 9th 2025, 17:18 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has recently unveiled its newly upgraded India Design Studio (MIDS) in Kandivali, Mumbai, hinting at a heightened focus on design across its product range, a post on X revealed.
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the group through a post that he has re-shared on X, has sparked speculations and curiosity among automobile enthusiasts around the possibilities of a new EV.
An X user had posted an image of the new studio saying, "Not content with taking a mighty leap in vehicle engineering, mechanical advancement, cutting edge dynamics & passenger safety engineering, @mahindra_auto has taken a step up to beef its design & style capabilities with the opening of its all new design studio at Kandivali..."
While re-sharing the post Anand Mahindra wrote, "Design will always be a Differentiator."
Automobile enthusiasts and fans have been speculating if Mahindra is set to enter the sedan segment or come up with a new EV.
Mahindra & Mahindra has not officially announced any upcoming sedan or EV, but its BE 6 and XEV 9e are successful electronic vehicles.
The newly launched MIDS facility will span twice the area of the original layout that was setup in 2015 to support Mahindra's Auto and Farm Equipment sectors. This now supports the firm's larger portfolio, including Last Mile Mobility (LMM).
