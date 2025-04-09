Mahindra To Launch New EV? Anand Mahindra's Post Sparks Speculations

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently unveiled its newly upgraded India Design Studio (MIDS) in Kandivali, Mumbai, hinting at a heightened focus on design across its product range, a post on X revealed.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the group through a post that he has re-shared on X, has sparked speculations and curiosity among automobile enthusiasts around the possibilities of a new EV.

An X user had posted an image of the new studio saying, "Not content with taking a mighty leap in vehicle engineering, mechanical advancement, cutting edge dynamics & passenger safety engineering, @mahindra_auto has taken a step up to beef its design & style capabilities with the opening of its all new design studio at Kandivali..."

While re-sharing the post Anand Mahindra wrote, "Design will always be a Differentiator."

Automobile enthusiasts and fans have been speculating if Mahindra is set to enter the sedan segment or come up with a new EV.

Future Plans For Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has not officially announced any upcoming sedan or EV, but its BE 6 and XEV 9e are successful electronic vehicles.